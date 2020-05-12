Indian, Chinese soldiers hurt in fistfight, stone-throwing at border, army says

Chinese and Indian soldiers got into a cross-border altercation that involved fistfights and stone-throwing in a remote disputed mountain pass near Tibet over the weekend, according to media reports.

The incident is the latest involving both countries with a long history of tensions. The Wall Street Journal reported that soldiers on both sides exchanged words and blows in the Naku La pass in the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim.

“Aggressive behavior by the two sides resulted in minor injuries to troops. It was stone-throwing and arguments that ended in a fistfight,” Indian army eastern command spokesman Mandeep Hooda said.

Nearly 150 soldiers were involved in the Sunday altercation, the Press Trust of India reported.

Skirmishes between the two Asian giants have occurred in the decades since both countries engaged in a 1962 conflict over the Himalayan border. China claims about 35,000 square miles in the Indian province of Arunachal Pradesh, referred to informally by some Chinese as “Southern Tibet.”

India believes China is occupying 15,000 square miles of its territory on the Aksai Chin plateau.

In the past, India has argued much of its 2,000-mile border with China is undefined, according to the Wall Street Journal. It most recently accused Beijing of sending it faulty coronavirus test kits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2017, a standoff ensued after India sent troops to stop China from constructing a road in the northwest Indian region of Ladakh, France 24 reported. The incident also involved the throwing of stones.