India tests nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile

India “successfully flight tested” its nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile on Sunday morning, according to the office of the country’s defense minister.

“Long range ballistic missile Agni 5 was successfully flight tested at 0945 hrs today from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island (Wheeler Island),” a tweet from the office read. The island is located in the Bay of Bengal.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) reports that the missile is “nuclear-capable” and has a strike range of approximately 3,107 miles.

India has been developing its nuclear and missile systems in recent years amid increasing strategic competition with China.

Tension flared last year between the two neighbors over a disputed section of their border high in the Himalayas.

A press release from the Ministry of Defense included photos of Sunday’s launch.

“All the Radars, Electro Optical Tracking Stations and Telemetry Stations tracked the vehicle all through the course of the trajectory,” it said. “All the mission objectives have been achieved.”

Defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered her congratulations to scientists with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the armed forces and others, the release explained.

SYRIAN PRESIDENT BASHAR AL-ASSAD TO VISIT KIM JONG UN IN NORTH KOREA, STATE MEDIA SAYS

Sources told the news agency that a mobile launcher was employed.

PTI reported that Sunday’s Agni-5 test came after five other “successful” tests of that missile.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.