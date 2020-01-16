India man arrested after purportedly confessing to girlfriend’s murder on live TV

An Indian man was arrested Tuesday on live TV after he purportedly confessed to killing his girlfriend.

Maninder Singh went to the office of Indian channel News18 in Chandigarh and said he wanted to “confess,” the station reported. The news staff allowed Singh to broadcast his “confession” from a studio.

The 31-year-old said he strangled and slit the throat of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Sarbjit Kaur, in late December after suspecting her of having an affair with another man, the outlet reported. He also said their marriage negotiations had broken down.

“Marriage talks between my family and Sarbjit’s family had been going on for six months but her family would always create problems, sometimes saying I am not from their caste and sometimes rejecting me for not having a government job,” he said, according to the outlet.

Kaur’s body was discovered on Jan. 1 in a Chandigarh hotel the couple had checked into two days earlier, investigators told the daily newspaper Hindustan Times.

Police told the paper that Kaur was planning on marrying the brother of her sister-in-law and refused Singh’s marriage proposal at the hotel.

However, Singh told a different narrative in his “confession,” according to News18. Singh said he suspected Kaur of having an affair and had argued with Kaur over her family’s rejection of his marriage proposal before the murder.

A clip the news outlet posted online shows that after the purported confession, police entered the studio and escorted Singh outside into a van.

“He wanted publicity and sympathy, and also hoped that some lawyer would take up his case as he had no money to engage a lawyer,” Chandigarh police official Neha Yadav told the BBC of Singh’s live TV stunt.

Singh was also suspected of killing an earlier girlfriend and had been out on bail during the ongoing investigation, police told the outlet.