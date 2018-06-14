India expresses 'deep dismay' over Maldives prison sentences

India says it is dismayed by the 19-month prison sentence given to a former leader of the Maldives for failing to cooperate with a police investigation.

A Maldives court sentenced Maumoon Abdul Gayoom to one year, seven months and six days in prison on Wednesday for failing to hand over his mobile phone to investigators. Two Supreme Court judges arrested with Gayoom were given the same sentences.

India’s foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday that New Delhi learned of the sentences “with deep dismay.”

Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who ruled the Indian Ocean archipelago state for three decades, is the second ex-president jailed under President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. He was arrested in February on charges of attempting to overthrow Yameen, his half brother.