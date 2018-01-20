India accuses Pakistan of fresh attacks on Kashmir frontier

Indian officials say a teenage boy and a soldier have been killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the volatile frontier in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police say Pakistani soldiers on Saturday continued targeting Indian border posts and villages with mortar shells and automatic gunfire for the fourth straight day in Jammu region.

Pakistan did not immediately comment but has blamed India for the ongoing clashes.

Indian officials have called the violence a continuous violation of the cease-fire accord of 2003 between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Saturday’s fighting follows three days of deadly confrontation that left at least six civilians and three soldiers dead and several others wounded on both sides.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir.