In reversal, DOJ says it's still trying to add citizenship question to census; judge sets Friday deadline

A high-ranking Justice Department official told a federal judge on Wednesday that the Trump administration has not abandoned efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census after all, even as the Census Bureau has started the process of printing the questionnaire without the controversial query.

Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt said there may yet be “a legally available path” under last week’s Supreme Court decision that blocked the question, at least temporarily.

Hunt made his comments on a conference call with U.S. District Court Judge George Hazel Wednesday afternoon, following a tweet from President Trump insisting that efforts to include the citizenship question would proceed in earnest.

The Justice Department had insisted to the Supreme Court that it needed the matter resolved by the end of June because it faced a deadline to begin printing census forms and other materials.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Daniel Jacobson, who worked in the White House Counsel’s Office under President Barack Obama, said a trial attorney at the Justice Department told him that “the printer has been instructed to begin the printing process” without the citizenship question.

“We won,” Jacobson wrote.

And in a statement to Fox News, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appeared to concede that the census would not include a citizenship question. “I respect the Supreme Court but strongly disagree with its ruling regarding my decision to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 census,” Ross said. “The Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question.

“My focus, and that of the bureau and the entire department, is to conduct a complete and accurate census.”

But earlier Wednesday, Trump abruptly declared that his administration was continuing its effort to include a citizenship question as part of the census.

“The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question.”

Top Republicans had urged Trump to reverse course.

“It’s the lawyers advising him. @realDonaldTrump should ignore them,” Texas Rep. Chip Roy wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Completely. Print the census with the question – and issue a statement explaining why – ‘because we should.’ Done.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.