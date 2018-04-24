In northern Myanmar, a forgotten conflict intensifies

The war between Myanmar’s army and ethnic Kachin rebels is intensifying in the country’s north.

The United Nations says 10,000 civilians have been displaced since January.

The conflict has ground on for generations. But it has largely been forgotten and recently it has been overshadowed in Myanmar by violence against Rohingya Muslims in the west, nearly 700,000 of whom have been driven into exile since August.

This month, rebel officials say the army has stepped up attacks in gold and amber mining regions of Kachin state.