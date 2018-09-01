In-N-Out burger chain receives invitation from Alabama lawmaker amid calls for California boycott

An Alabama state senator has invited the California-based In-N-Out hamburger chain to his state after some California Democrats called for a boycott of the chain over donations made to the state’s GOP.

State Sen. Phil Williams, a Republican from Rainbow City, Ala., tweeted his invitation Thursday night.

“Hey #InNOutBurger c’mon to Alabama! We love burgers, and we love #Republicans! #alpolitics,” Williams tweeted.

In-N-Out reportedly donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party earlier this week, and the revelation has caused many who identify as Democrats — or just not Republican — to demand a boycott of the chain.

“Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party … it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!” Eric Bauman, chairman of the California Democratic Party, tweeted Thursday.

This is not the first time In-N-Out has donated to the GOP. In 2016 and 2017, the company donated $30,000 to the Republican Party for general expenses, Los Angeles magazine reported.

But the fast-food restaurant has also given thousands of dollars to support the Democratic PAC “Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy,” a pro-business group created by Democrat David Townsend in 2009.

In-N-Out was founded in Baldwin Park, Calif., in 1948. Its headquarters is currently in Irvine, Calif. It operates restaurants in six states: California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.