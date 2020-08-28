In Kenosha, Jesse Jackson decries ‘system of racism in law enforcement’

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, where he condemned “a system of racism in law enforcement” following last Sunday’s police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake and a gunman’s slaying of two men during a subsequent protest this week.

“There is a system of racism in law enforcement and now is the time to address it,” Jackson told reporters at a news conference, according to the Kenosha News.

“I want to make this point clear,” Jackson added. “There’s a pattern of killing Black people. … We must know that justice works for the people.”

Jackson’s comments came on the same day that authorities formally charged a 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with killing two people and wounding a third with a semi-automatic weapon during unrest in Kenosha late Tuesday night.

Rittenhouse could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide, The Associated Press reported.

That unrest came in reaction to the shooting of Blake, who remained hospitalized after being shot multiple times by a police officer on Sunday.

The police officer involved in the case has been placed on leave as the incident is investigated.

Jackson called for a transparent and complete investigation into the Blake shooting – and for all officers at the scene Sunday to face charges.

“We demand justice in this country,” Jackson said, according to the Kenosha News. “The two [officers] who watched [Blake get shot] should be indicted as well. We need police but not [police who] are above the law.”

Kenosha police have faced criticism not only for the Blake shooting but for interactions with armed civilians who showed up at protests in the city. Some officers were seen on video thanking armed civilians and tossing bottled water to them, The Associated Press reported.

Jackson, 78, has been a prominent civil rights advocate since the 1960s. The South Carolina native ran for president as a Democrat in 1984 and 1988 and served as a shadow U.S. senator for the District of Columbia from 1991 to 1997.