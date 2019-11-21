Impeachment takes center stage at Dem debate, as Warren takes aim at star witness Gordon Sondland

Elizabeth Warren unloaded on U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland just hours after his explosive impeachment testimony, saying at Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate that he bought his position “by writing a check for $1 million” to Trump’s inaugural committee.

Warren vowed that if she were elected, “We are not going to give the ambassador posts to the highest bidder” — signaling that the Massachusetts Democratic senator would use the proceedings to advance her outsider message.

However, The Washington Free Beacon noted that Warren repeatedly voted to confirm several of former President Barack Obama’s donors to ambassadorships, even when they lacked relevant experience.

“Read the Mueller report, all 442 pages of it, that show how the president tried to obstruct justice,” Warren said. “We have to establish the principle that no one is above the law. We have a constitutional responsibility, and we need to meet it.”

Others on stage also slammed President Trump over the impeachment proceedings.

“We have a criminal living in the White House,” Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., declared. Citing Sondland’s claim that everyone was “in the loop” on Ukraine talks at the heart of the probe, she said “that means it is a criminal enterprise engaged in by the president” and other top officials.

Not everyone on stage committed to voting to convict the president if he were impeached, however. Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar suggested she wanted Trump removed, but emphasized the importance of seeing all the evidence.

“I have made it very clear that this is impeachable conduct. … I just believe our jurors is to look at each count and make a decision,” Klobuchar said, before saying that Trump repeatedly “puts his own private interests … in front of our country’s interest.”

The debate’s initial attention on Trump took some heat off Pete Buttigieg, at least for the moment. His dramatic rise from little-known Indiana mayor to a leading Democratic presidential candidate faces its toughest test on Wednesday, with rivals poised to lob debate-stage attacks in an effort to stall his momentum.

The debate in Atlanta marked the first time Buttigieg will face other White House hopefuls as an undisputed member of the top tier.

The 37-year old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, gained significant ground in recent months in Iowa, which holds the nation’s first caucuses in February. He is bunched at the top of most polls in Iowa with candidates who have much longer political resumes: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Veteran Democratic consultant and communications strategist Lynda Tran said Buttigieg “is on the rise, and that means he should anticipate the other candidates on stage this week to set their sights on his campaign.”

Some surveys are beginning to show him taking a more convincing lead in the race, at least in early-voting states.

Buttigieg still faces plenty of hurdles to clinching the Democratic nomination, particularly winning over black and other minority voters. But his Iowa rise means he could come under fire from his rivals like never before.

Biden, Warren and Sanders have all faced similar scrutiny in previous debates, and those attacks did little to change the trajectory of the race.

The debate will unfold at a moment of uncertainty about the Democratic field, with some in the party, particularly donors, worried there’s no one positioned to defeat President Trump. Former President Barack Obama took the unusual step last week of warning the party against moving too far to the left.

Speaking to that anxiety, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick entered the Democratic race last week. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, is openly flirting with a bid.

Neither Patrick nor Bloomberg will be onstage Wednesday.

With less than three months before voting, much of the nation’s political attention would typically be focused on the primary. Instead, the focus is on the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Some campaigns have privately questioned whether a debate against the backdrop of impeachment would have much impact. Still, for the candidates at the bottom of the polls who face increasingly dire prospects, nothing provides the opportunity for a breakout moment like two hours of exposure on national television.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker faces especially intense pressure. He’s yet to meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling requirements for the December debate, and his campaign acknowledges that he needs to capitalize on the national spotlight.

Klobuchar offered the model last month by repeatedly calling for a “reality check” on Warren and her sweeping progressive agenda. Klobuchar’s campaign said the subsequent few days were her best fundraising period yet. But it still hasn’t shown up in national or most early state polls.

For Harris, it’s the first debate since cutting her operation in New Hampshire, the first primary state, and concentrating on Iowa. Like Klobuchar, Harris has qualified for the December stage but needs more than the minimum polling performance to make any serious play for the nomination.

That trio of senators could see Buttigieg’s resume as a prime target, with his political experience limited to running a city of about 100,000 residents.

The Buttigieg campaign expects the scrutiny and has taken an increasingly tough posture. The mayor was noticeably more aggressive during the October debate, joining Klobuchar with a more moderate argument against Warren’s and Sanders’ policy pitches for single-payer government health insurance, among other ideas.

This is the first debate since Warren said she would gradually guide the country to a “Medicare for All” system if elected president. The move prompted criticism from Sanders, who is arguing for a more immediate shift to a single-payer system, and has left her open to skepticism from moderates who say her plan is unworkable and could feed into Trump’s criticism of Democrats as socialists.

Warren and Biden, meanwhile, have been viewed as national front-runners in recent months but have yet to take each other on directly enough to define previous debates. They have, however, ratcheted up their rhetoric toward each other in recent weeks — often without naming the other.

At a major Democratic gathering in Iowa this month, Warren suggested that rivals who disagreed with her call for “big structural change” might be running in the “wrong” party’s primary. Biden took umbrage, defending his proposals as “bold” and “ambitious,” while accusing Warren of being dishonest about the cost of her agenda and the likelihood she could get it through a divided Congress.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.