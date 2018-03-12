Immigration officials arrest teen charged in school threat

Immigration officials have detained a Boston high school student suspected of threatening to “shoot up” the school.

Authorities say the 19-year-old made threats against East Boston High School. School officials declined to elaborate, but an automated phone call sent to families says he made “verbal threats of violence” toward members of the school community.

A spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says Boston police arrested the student Wednesday and charged him with threatening to do bodily harm. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement then arrested the student Friday, saying the El Salvador native illegally entered the U.S. in 2015.

Daniel O’Brien, spokesman for Boston Public Schools, says he was unaware the student had been detained by ICE. He says ICE officers never entered the school.