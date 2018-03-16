Immigration agency's latest California focus hits San Diego

Federal immigration agents arrested 115 people during a three-day operation in the San Diego area amid heightened tensions between the Trump administration and the state of California over immigration enforcement.

It was U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s third California operation in barely a month, following one in the Los Angeles area that resulted in 212 arrests and one in Northern California that had 232 arrests.

In the Northern California operation, the agency’s acting director Thomas Homan said 800 “criminals” eluded capture because Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned the public hours before it began. Homan’s statement, repeated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, drew widespread doubts. The agency’s spokesman in San Francisco said it was false and quit over it.

The administration recently sued California overs immigration policies.