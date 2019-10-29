Illinois state lawmaker accused of offering colleague ‘jackpot’ $2.5K a month bribe: prosecutors

An Illinois state lawmaker is accused of bribing a colleague with the promise of $2,500 a month in exchange for his support of sweepstakes-related legislation, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday.

Rep. Luis Arroyo, 65, made the offer on Aug. 2 and handed over an initial check on Aug. 22 for the lawmaker’s backing of the legislation in the Illinois Senate, the 12-page complaint says.

The complaint describes the moment the Chicago Democrat gave the check to his colleague in a suburban Chicago restaurant, citing a wiretap that allegedly captured their conversation.

“I’m going to give you this here,” Arroyo allegedly tells the senator. “This is the jackpot.”

The complaint describes Arroyo as having a vested interest in the arrangement as manager of a lobbying company, which included as its clients the owner of a firm that deals in video sweepstakes machines.

Arroyo appeared in Chicago federal court on Monday morning on one count of federal program bribery. He was released on a personal recognizance bond in the afternoon and didn’t speak to reporters as he left the courthouse.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office issued a statement within hours of Arroyo’s court appearance, urging him to immediately resign. Madigan said he would take the “necessary steps” to force Arroyo out if he refuses.

The complaint against Arroyo, who has represented the 3rd District on the West Side of Chicago since 2006, refers to the senator only as a cooperating witness. It says the person chose to wear a wire in hopes of a reduced sentence for filing false income tax returns.

Puerto Rico-born Arroyo is chairman of a House appropriations committee and is on the public utilities and transportation committees. He was elected the General Assembly’s assistant majority leader in 2017.

He is the third Illinois legislator charged in recent months. If convicted, Arroyo faces a maximum 10-year prison term

