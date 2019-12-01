Illinois shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, officials say

One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in a Chicago suburb early Sunday morning, according to officials

The Aurora Police Department said on Twitter the incident happened in the 700-block of 5th Street, and that “multiple people” were shot, including one who died.

“Officers and detectives are currently on scene beginning an investigation,” police said.

NEW ORLEANS FRENCH QUARTER SHOOTING LEAVES 10 WOUNDED, POLICE SAY

Officials told WLS-TV they received multiple calls around 2:30 a.m., and that officers arriving at a house discovered three people who had been shot.

The three people were then transported to an area hospital, where one of them later died. Two other people later walked unassisted into an area hospital.

Aurora police told WLS-TV the four injured have non-life-threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have not disclosed details about a suspect, only saying that additional information will be released shortly.