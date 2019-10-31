Illinois man surrenders to police after Photoshop costume request

All it took to find a suspected drunk driver in Illinois was a little magic with Photoshop.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department posted several photographs of fugitives on its Facebook page on Wednesday, as it does every week on what it calls “Warrant Wednesday.”

On Oct. 30, the department posted a wanted notice for Brandon W. Conti, 25, who is failed to appear in court on a drunken-driving charge.

In the spirit of Halloween, Conti commented: “Where’s my costume?”

The department obliged and altered the mugshot. The new photo featured Contio dressed in a sailor uniform with a caption reading “Ahoy.”

“Done! We held up our end of the bargain,” the department wrote. “Now, you do the right thing and ‘Sail’ yourself on in here and turn yourself in. Or, call us, and we’d be happy to provide you transportation.”

Conti replied that he would surrender, along with two laughing-face emojis.

“I’ll be there before noon please have the paperwork done and ready.”

The department confirmed Conti turned himself in.

