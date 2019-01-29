Illinois man fatally struck by village snow plow while clearing driveway

An Illinois man was struck and killed by a village snow plow as he was working hard to clear his own driveway Monday morning, police said.

The traffic crash occurred on Bridle Court in Libertyville — a Chicago suburb — around 9:50 a.m., Libertyville police confirmed in a news release. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The snow plow driver has been placed on administrative leave as the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team actively investigates the incident, according to authorities. The man was snow blowing toward the end of his driveway when he was hit by the truck, police told ABC7.

Allen Vail, a neighbor of the unidentified man, said the incident was both shocking and terrifying.

“With this level of snow it’s hard to see sometimes, you gotta constantly look over your shoulder, I do,” Vail told WMAQ-TV. “If you’re on the cul-de-sac, here the plow comes and piles it up here, so you have to go out in the street with your snow blower to hit the curb here so you do always look over your shoulder for the plows here, but that’s unfortunate that occurred.”

Dozens of residents offered their condolences to the man’s family, who asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“Praying for the family of the deceased as well as the driver. I am sure they’re just beside themselves. A sad day all around,” one woman commented on the Libertyville Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Praying for the plow truck driver. So sorry this happened. Praying for the family of the person that died. May God comfort you at this time. Such a heartbreaking situation,” another wrote.

“Thinking of the plow driver and his family & of the gentleman who lost his life. It a horrible tragedy and remember the driver needs support too. Sad sad situation,” a woman added.

Illinois officials are warning locals to be extra cautious while on roadways this week as a winter storm blasts the Midwest with blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures.

“The men and women on patrol will be facing an extra degree of risk to protect the lives of all motorists in this severe weather,” Illinois State Police acting directory Brendan F. Kelly said in an online statement Monday. “The fewer drivers on the road, the fewer accidents, and the safer everyone will be. Please do them, and all first responders, a favor by staying home or if you must drive, do so with extra care.”