Illinois lawmaker pooped on by pigeon while discussing problem of pigeons pooping at train station

An Illinois lawmaker speaking to the media on the issue of pigeon poop at a train station in Chicago was pooped on — by a pigeon — mid-interview.

State Rep. Jaime Andrade, D-Chicago, was discussing the problem with a WBBM-TV reporter outside the Irving Park Blue Line station when the bird sprung into action.

SPANISH TOWN SLAPS TAX ON DOG OWNERS FOR POOP CLEANUP

“Oh, did I just get… No, I didn’t… I did, didn’t I? I got a little bit,” Andrade told the reporter in a story published Monday, feeling the bird feces on his head. “I’ll just have to go clean up. … That’s what happens to my constituents. They get s— on all time.”

The sidewalks outside of the station are covered in bird waste and feathers.

Andrade said he’s been trying to fix the problem. One of his ideas is to ask the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) to install a hose line for power washing when it constructs new escalators at the stop.

CHINA BANS FLYING PIGEONS, DRONES AS BEIJING PREPS FOR 70TH ANNIVERSARY MILITARY PARADE

One CTA rider, Derek Barthel, told WBBM that after the news station reported on the problem over the summer, the station was washed, but “then nothing at all happened.”

Andrade said that in 2018 he requested $6 million in the state budget for the Irving Park Blue Line.

“This is the mistake, when I said literally $6 million for Irving Park Blue Line,” he told the news outlet. “The funds are for the CTA Blue Line, and so probably, and with the funds where it came from can only be used for construction.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The problematic place in question is underneath the actual station and is overseen by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The sidewalk the pigeons keep pooping on is reportedly under the jurisdiction of the City of Chicago.

The lawmaker said that the money was voted on and approved at a meeting three weeks ago to fund new escalators at the station.