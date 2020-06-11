Illinois dog owners arrested for animal cruelty after 3 pets found dead, others 'malnourished'

Two Illinois residents have been arrested on animal cruelty charges after officers found three dead dogs and multiple malnourished ones last month at a home outside Chicago.

Emily Chesterfield, 27, surrendered Tuesday after her initial misdemeanor count of cruel treatment was upgraded to felony aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A deputy with the Kane County Sheriff’s Department found the remains of a small dog in a garbage bag outside Chesterfield’s home in St. Charles Township after being called there for a hoarding case May 30.

After Chesterfield let the deputy inside the house, he found two other dead dogs and nine other “malnourished” dogs, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The dogs were confiscated by Kane County Animal Control. Chesterfield was released on a $500 bond.

William Chesterfield was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to supply proper food and water. It was unclear how the Chesterfields were related.

Last Thursday, the sheriff’s office went back to the property with a search warrant and found a bearded dragon and another neglected dog, which animal control also confiscated, the Tribune reported.

In total, 11 dogs who were “malnourished and in poor health” were found on the property, according to the Sun-Times.