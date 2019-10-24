Illinois boy, 11, breaks world record, runs half marathon in all 50 states

An 11-year-old boy from Illinois broke a world record Sunday after he completed the IMT Des Moines Half Marathon in Iowa — the 50th such race he has run in every single state in the U.S., becoming the youngest person to do so.

Aiden Jaquez was 6 years old when he completed his first half marathon in Sarasota, Fla., with his grandmother Kathleen Taylor.

A year later, in 2015, he joined the 50 States Half Marathon Club and ventured to complete a 13.1-mile race in every state across the country.

He doubled down on his goal when he realized he might be able to become the youngest person to do so, as well.

A crowd of family, friends and members of the half marathon club cheered on Jaquez and Taylor with handmade signs as they headed to the start line of the Des Moines race on Sunday.

Although the Guinness Book of World Records hasn’t officially verified his record yet, Jaquez’s family posted on Facebook and said: “I’m so proud of this kid. He is truly the definition of determination and dedication.”

The previous record-holder was Syrafina Mohammed, who completed her 50th half marathon in 2016 at the age of 12, according to the club.

