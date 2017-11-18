Illegal pot dispensary operated out of phony church, authorities say

Authorities seized more than $20,000 in marijuana products from a phony church in Los Angeles County, Calif., police said. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Three adults, including a reputed gang member, were arrested earlier this week when authorities busted an illegal pot dispensary operating out of a phony church, authorities said.

Officers confiscated more than $20,000 in marijuana products from the so-called Citadel Church of La Puente, including multiple pounds of marijuana, pot-laced edibles and other cannabis-related items, SF Gate reported.

La Puente is a city of about 40,000 residents, located about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The arrests followed a three-week investigation prompted by neighborhood complaints. The suspects were cited and later released, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police also seized $295 in cash, KTLA-TV reported.

Police said the investigation is continuing.