Illegal immigrant cop killer again booted from court over profane outburst before receiving death penalty

An illegal immigrant cop killer, who made headlines when he burst into laughter in court and said he regretted not killing more people, was sentenced to death Wednesday for the 2014 murder of a California sheriff’s deputy and detective — but not before he was again booted from the courtroom for an outburst.

Luis Bracamontes shouted a racial slur at motorist Anthony Holmes, who he shot five times during his rampage four years ago, and used profane language at former Placer County Deputy Chuck Bardo during the hearing, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“And in the true fashion of a coward, he retreats,” Bardo said as Bracamontes was being escorted out of the courtroom, according to the newspaper.

The convicted cop killer gained nationwide attention during his trial in January when he smiled and ripped into a profanity-laced tirade in court, saying, “I wish I had killed more of the mother——s,” and promised to “kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me…There’s no need for a f—ing trial.”

He also shouted in court that he was guilty and asked to be put to death. The defense tried to convince the judge to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Bracamontes clapped as a jury recommended the death penalty in March, the Bee reported.

He went on a multi-county killing rampage in 2014, murdering Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff Detective Michael Davis Jr.

