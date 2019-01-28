Illegal immigrant accused in Nevada killings charged with 4 counts of murder

A 19-year-old Salvadoran immigrant has been charged with murder in the deaths of four people in northern Nevada earlier this month, prosecutors announced Monday.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman also has been charged with five counts of burglary in the latest criminal complaint, which was filed to a court in Reno along with an affidavit and warrant for his arrest.

Martinez-Guzman has been in prison since his arrest in Carson City on a federal immigration hold Jan. 19. Investigators said he’s the only suspect in the murders of 56-year-old Connie Koontz, 74-year-old Sophia Renken and married couple Gerald and Sharon David, who were 81 and 80, respectively.

At a news conference Monday, Jackson said Martinez-Guzman stole a .22-caliber revolver from the Davids’ Reno property less than two weeks before he killed them on Jan. 15 or 16. The prosecutor added that the suspect used the same weapon to kill Koontz and David in their homes in Gardnerville, south of Carson City. A report filed with a Carson City judge says that the gun was recovered from a BMW Martinez-Guzman was driving when he was arrested.

Martinez-Guzman previously was arraigned in Carson City last Thursday on felony counts of burglary and possession of stolen property, as well as weapons charges. He was accused of possessing weapons and pawning property stolen from the victims and was ordered held on $500,000 bail with a preliminary hearing on those charges set for Feb. 8.

Martinez-Guzman will be held without bail in Washoe County, District Attorney Chris Hicks told reporters. The suspect is to be prosecuted for all four murders in Reno and Hicks and Jackson plan to lead the prosecution personally.

“His conviction is our highest priority,” said Hicks, who added that it could be 30 days before prosecutors decide whether to pursue the death penalty.

The case has drawn national attention, with President Trump tweeting last week that the murders in Nevada showed the need for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, which was at the center of the recent partial government shutdown.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said earlier that Martinez-Guzman’s only known contact with authorities was a speeding ticket last February.

The murder investigation began Jan. 10 when Koontz was found dead in her home. Renken’s body was found three days later in her home about a mile from Koontz’s house. The Davids, who were prominent Reno Rodeo Association members, were found dead in their home Jan. 16 after what Jackson said was Martinez-Guzman’s third break-in in six days.

