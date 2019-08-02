Ilhan Omar swipes at Trump with pic of her and Pelosi in Africa

Rep. Ilhan Omar shared photos of her and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walking through the Door of No Return, a memorial to the slave trade in Ghana.

Omar, who fled war-torn Somalia as a child, did not miss a chance to take aim at President Trump and his supporters while on the trip with a Pelosi-led delegation to Ghana’s Cape Coast and Elmina Castles.

Referencing the president’s recent tweets in which he suggested that Omar and other liberal congresswomen “go back” to where they came from, Omar shared her experience of walking through the historic door.

“They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker @SpeakerPelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me,” Omar said, also referencing an instance in July when Trump supporters chanted “send her back” at a rally.

Click for more from The Washington Examiner.