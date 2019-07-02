Ilhan Omar promotes ex-Hillary aide's unhinged anti-Trump attacks

One of Hillary Clinton’s former top aides went on the attack against President Trump on Tuesday, seemingly to the delight of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

In the wild rant, Peter Daou claimed that under President Trump, the country endured a variety of conditions that many thought could never happen in the United States.

Daou, who also led the left-leaning outlet ShareBlue, has been an outspoken critic of the president and criticized the media in 2017 for its “disdainful coverage” of Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

ILHAN OMAR CLAIMS SHE’S TRUMP’S ‘BIGGEST NEMESIS’

In another tweet on Tuesday, Daou decried an alleged “relentless assault on truth and reality” in the United States. He listed a series of other complaints, including “systematic voter suppression.” “The list goes on…” he tweeted.

Daou’s tweets echoed many of Omar’s previous criticisms of Republican leadership. She has, for example, accused immigration enforcement of “killing” children under Trump.

TUCKER TAKES ON FORMER CLINTON ADVISER WHO SAID MEDIA SHOULD ‘APOLOGIZE TO HILLARY’

Earlier this year, Omar also branded herself as Trump’s “biggest nemesis” because she’s a “nightmare” for the White House that wants to use her “identity to marginalize our communities.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is a president who has come to power vilifying and demonizing immigrants and refugees. He proudly said we should halt Muslims from entering our country. It’s not a surprise that he finds his biggest nemesis in me,” Omar tweeted at the time.