Ilhan Omar claims she's Trump's 'biggest nemesis'

Rep. Ilhan Omar branded herself as President Trump’s “biggest nemesis” because she’s a “nightmare” for the White House that wants to use her “identity to marginalize our communities.”

The Minnesota Democrat, who was elected to Congress just five months ago and has been facing persistent controversy, made the remarks during an interview amid her sparring with the Trump administration.

“This is a president who has come to power vilifying and demonizing immigrants and refugees. He proudly said we should halt Muslims from entering our country. It’s not a surprise that he finds his biggest nemesis in me,” Omar wrote in a tweet on Monday.

ILHAN OMAR’S TWEET ON ISRAEL-GAZA VIOLENCE SPARKS CONDEMNATION FROM REPUBLICANS

In the interview with HuffPost, she doubled-down on calling herself Trump’s biggest nemesis.

“He clearly has a disdain for black women who see themselves as equal to him. And so, for many people, it’s not a surprise that he finds his biggest nemesis in me,” Omar said.

“Clearly, I am a nightmare ― because he can’t stop really thinking about ways that he can continue to use my identity to marginalize our communities.”

“Clearly, I am a nightmare ― because he can’t stop really thinking about ways that he can continue to use my identity to marginalize our communities.” — Ilhan Omar

Omar’s remarks follow Trump public condemnation of her after revelation that she flippantly described the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks as “some people did something” during a fundraiser for a Muslim group back in March.

VP PENCE SLAMS ILHAN OMAR FOR ACCUSING TRUMP ADMIN OF ‘BULLYING’ VENEZUELA: ‘DOESN’T KNOW WHAT SHE’S TALKING ABOUT

Trump caught some flak after he tweeted a video of those comments by her edited together with the images of the twin towers burning down during the attacks. “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!” he wrote in the tweet.

More recently, both Vice President Mike Pence and State Secretary Mike Pompeo called out the Democrat after she defended socialist dictator Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela and said that the U.S. actions are responsible for the misery in the country.

“A lot of the policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela and we have sort of set the stage for where we are arriving today,” she told progressive “Democracy Now!” program last week.

“This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help the people of countries like Venezuela and it certainly does not help and is not in the interest of the United States,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pence said “The congresswoman doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” while Pompeo called Omar’s comments “ignorant” and “disgusting.”