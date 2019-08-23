Ilhan Omar blasts ‘false equivalences’ after top House Dem calls her out over sharing controversial cartoon

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is not happy that a top House Democrat seemed to accuse her — along with President Trump — of spreading anti-Semitic messages.

In a series of tweets Friday, the Minnesota congresswoman called it “sickening to watch people make false equivalences between the open bigotry and hatred of this president and progressives.”

Omar’s comments came a day after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., called out members of both parties — including Trump, Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. – and suggested they have promoted anti-Semitic language.

NADLER CALLS OUT OMAR, TLAIB AND TRUMP

“The growing anti-Semitism in our political dialogue is repugnant,” Nadler tweeted. “@realdonaldtrump’s comments about disloyalty are a vicious and dangerous anti-Semitic trope. And the Carlos Latuff cartoon forwarded by @RepRashida and @Ilhan can surely be read for its vile underlying message.”

Nadler is referring to Omar and Tlaib recently posting a cartoon to their Instagram stories depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu silencing Tlaib by covering her mouth, and Trump doing the same to Omar.

In her tweets Friday, Omar claimed to have spoken out about the “rise in anti-Semitic violence” and said she defends “all religious minorities—at every turn.” But – in reference to the past allegations of anti-Semitic remarks – she said also is engaged in “accounting for and learning from my own mistakes to become a better ally.”

“But now is not the time for false equivalences,” Omar said. “Our president is attacking basic values of religious pluralism. You are either serious about protecting religious minorities of all stripes or you are not serious about any.”

Tlaib and Omar, who have been in the news over Israel’s decision to impose significant restrictions over their planned visit, held a news conference Monday in protest. Omar and Tlaib have been outspoken critics of Israeli policies and have expressed support for boycotts of the country. They also have been known for their anti-Trump activism.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.