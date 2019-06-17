Ilhan Omar blames Trump for Iran-linked attacks on oil tankers

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, is placing blame on President Trump for last Thursday’s attacks on two oil tankers, which the U.S. has linked to Iran.

“None of this would be happening if Trump didn’t back out of the Iran nuclear deal,” Omar tweeted. “America’s response should be to return to the table and reinstate the Iran nuclear deal. Increasing tensions and threats of war serve nobody’s interests.”

President Trump declared Iran was responsible for the attacks in the Gulf of Oman, pointing to video released by the U.S. Navy showing an Iranian vessel removing an unexploded mine.

“Iran did do it and you know they did it because you saw the boat,” Trump said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” last Friday. “They’re a nation of terror and they’ve changed a lot since I’ve been president, I can tell you.”

Omar took to Twitter on Monday condemning Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal shortly before the Pentagon approved sending 1,000 more troops to the Middle East in response to the attack.

Critics slammed Omar for “appeasing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.”