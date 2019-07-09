Ilhan Omar admits she may have flubbed facts in dramatic story she told high school students

Rep. Ilhan Omar admitted that she may have embellished part of the story she told to high school students in an apparent attempt to showcase racial and economic disparities in the country.

The Minnesota Democrat recently told hundreds of Richfield High School student that about five years ago, when she was working as a Minneapolis city councilman, she witnessed an example of injustice that shook her to the core.

She recalled a “sweet, old… African American lady” who was detained for a whole weekend for stealing a $2 loaf of bread to feed her “starving 5-year-old granddaughter,” according to the Washington Post, and screamed an expletive in court after the woman was fined $80 for the crime.

“I couldn’t control my emotions,” Omar told students, “because I couldn’t understand how a roomful of educated adults could do something so unjust.”

“Omar’s story echoed the plot of ‘Les Miserables.’ If true, it is also probably embellished,” the newspaper claimed. “City officials said that police aren’t allowed to arrest people for shoplifting unless there’s a likelihood of violence or further crime. Typically, shoplifters are sentenced to attend a three-hour class.”

Omar apparently “flubbed some facts” when telling the story to the students and told the newspaper that the woman may have not been just a one-time innocent shoplifter.

“She might have had a prior [arrest],” Omar said. “I’m not sure…The details might not have all matched, but that’s what I remember.”

Omar has been reeling from a number of controversies even since getting elected into Congress. She’s part of the freshmen progressive Democrats, most notably Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, that have clashed with the party’s leadership on multiple issues.

Omar fired back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she criticized the freshmen Democrats for voting against the $4.6 billion border bill signed into law last week by President Trump by saying “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world … They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

“Patetico! You know they’re just salty about WHO is wielding the power to shift ‘public sentiment’ these days, sis,” Omar tweeted. “Sorry not sorry.”