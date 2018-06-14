IHOP is adding burgers to their menu and the Internet is grilling them for it

The International House of Pancakes kept the Internet on forks and knives after announcing they were changing their name from IHOP to IHOb

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” the company wrote in a tweet. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18”

IHOP announced the change in their name and brand on Monday, June 4 telling pancake lovers worldwide they’d reveal the reason for the shift one week later. People across social media wasted no time in submitting their guesses as to what the ‘b,’ stood for.

Bacon? Biscuits? Breakfast? What’s up #IHOP ? I need to know #IHOb — Rachel Ann Rossetti (@Rossetti84) June 4, 2018

“Bacon? Biscuits? Breakfast? What’s up # IHOP ? I need to know # IHOb,” one Twitter user wrote.

On Monday, June 11 IHOP announced the temporary ‘b,’ in their name stood for a new menu item: burgers. The grilling that followed left char marks.

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

Netflix took a jab in a tweet where they’d changed their name from Netflix to “Netflib,” and Wendy’s served a hot burn by claiming the menu expansion was only because pancakes “were too hard.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Southern food chain Whataburger and Burger King, both of which who already serve pancakes on their menu, mocked IHOP’s marketing tactic.

“As much as we love our pancakes, we’d never change our name to Whatapancake,” Whataburger wrote in a tweet.

As much as we love our pancakes, we’d never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

As to how the new IHOP burgers actually taste, the Internet is still chewing on that one.