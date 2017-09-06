New ITD app aims to optimize travel time and navigate construction

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Transportation hopes their new free app will help alleviate travel headaches with construction and the upcoming eclipse.

The app shows current travel times on:

• I-15 between Utah and Montana

• U.S. 91 from Chubbuck to Idaho Falls

• U.S. 20 from Idaho Falls to West Yellowstone.

Officials say the app also provides estimated travel times. Users can also sign up for construction alerts, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

“The technology enables us to reliably predict times of the week with heavy traffic volumes,” said ITD District 5 Engineering Manager Dan Harelson. “For example, traffic tends to peak on Thursday and Friday afternoons and mid-day Saturday. From Sunday to Wednesday, traffic delays are limited to a few minutes except for the afternoon rush hour.”

Communications and internet connectivity may prevent this app from fully working during the eclipse, but this is a must for the trip in.

KID Newsradio has created an instructional video to guide people through downloading and using the app.

You can view the tutorial below and links to the app below:

• I-15 App (iTunes) – Apple Products: http://apple.co/2h9sZTP

• I-15 App (Google Play) – Android Products: http://bit.ly/2v6HL3k

