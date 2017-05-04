IDOC: Investigation launched into inmate assault

Officials with Idaho Department of Correction say an inmate hurt three correctional officers and another inmate after attacking them with a padlock wrapped in a t-shirt.

The incident occurred Thursday in a recreation area at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna. The officers were injured while trying to stop the inmate-on-inmate assault.

According to the agency, 32-year-old Clark Jackson Cleveland was responsible for the attack. He is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole and has been convicted for first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Last year, Cleveland was convicted of assaulting an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution.

Two officers and an inmate were taken to a local hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries. The Ada County Sherriff’s office is investigating the case.

