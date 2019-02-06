Idaho’s leaders respond to State of the Union

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho’s top state and national leaders are praising President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“President Trump showed us tonight that the things that unite us are much greater than that which divides us,” Congressman Mike Simpson said in a statement. “I’m pleased he began his remarks with a mission to work together, as Americans, not Republicans, not Democrats, but citizens of our great nation. I have long agreed with the message the President reiterated tonight stating, ‘We must resist revenge and compromise for the common good,’ I hope Congress will respond to the call.”

Simpson wasn’t the only national lawmaker to applaud the speech. Idaho Senator Mike Crapo weighed in and reemphasized the President’s message of collaboration and compromise across the political aisle.

“In his second State of the Union address, President Trump outlined a powerful and comprehensive agenda to keep the nation on an upward trajectory and build on previous bipartisan accomplishments by advancing further bipartisan solutions in the 116th Congress,” Senator Crapo said. “Collaboration often succeeds as a way of achieving consensus on difficult public policy matters. We have our work cut out for us. But, there are plenty of areas where bipartisan progress can be made. ”

“President Trump’s positive messages for America resonate with Idahoans,” Governor Brad Little said in a statement. “We care deeply about promoting a strong, secure America that expands opportunities for our citizens to prosper in all areas of their lives. Idaho is the fastest growing state in the country because we have remained focused on some of the issues President Trump mentioned tonight – increasing jobs, investing in infrastructure, and making healthcare more affordable and accessible for all. Thank you President Trump for your leadership!