Idaho’s higher education task force identifying changes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers, key business stakeholders and education experts have begun identifying key changes to the state’s colleges and universities to improve postsecondary access and graduation rates.

The 36-member task force met Friday to discuss workforce challenges, funding woes and the state’s role in promoting higher education.

The task force follows in the footsteps on the ongoing attention being placed to address Idaho’s dismal college graduation rate. State officials have unsuccessfully attempted to reach the state’s 2010 goal of getting 60 percent of Idaho’s young adults complete a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2020.

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter created the task force in January and expects to receive recommendations later this year.

In 2013, Otter spearheaded a similar effort focusing on K-12 education. The task force’s work eventually resulted in 20 educational reforms that are only halfway done in being implemented.