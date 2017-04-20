Idaho’s gas prices higher than national average

Idaho’s gas prices are on the rise and currently higher than the national average, according to GasBuddy.com

Historically, Idaho’s gas prices have been higher than the national average. The gem’s state’s price of gas still remains among some of the higher prices nationwide at over $2.50 a gallon.

The national average rests just below $2.50 a gallon, where the price of crude oil is almost a dollar higher at over $3.30 a barrel.

GasBuddy.com reports some of the cheapest places to fill up in Idaho are in in Twin Falls, Jerome and Rexburg.

Gas prices are lowest in the southern states, the midwest and Wyoming.