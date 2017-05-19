Idaho’s first medical school slated to open in 2018

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — The first medical school in Idaho has been slated to open in August 2018, pending its accreditation.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Gov. Butch Otter spoke at a ceremony Wednesday, where he told doubters: “You were wrong, we were right.”

The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Meridian will be a private, for-profit college.

Idaho ranks 50th nationwide in terms of family doctors per capita. Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd is optimistic that could change, though, now that students do not need to leave the state to become doctors.

An estimated $125 million of private investment is going toward the college. Chief Academic Officer Robert Hasty says no tax dollars are being used to build.

The state of Idaho, however, has approved a $3.85 million tax reimbursement incentive for the project. Hasty says that will be put toward student scholarships.