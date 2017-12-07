Idaho’s First Medical College Now Accepting Applicants

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho’s first medical school can now begin the process of recruiting students.

The American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) has advanced the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine. The school is expected to open its doors fall of 2018 for their first class of students.

The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine is affiliated with Idaho State University and will be located in Meridian. They say that construction is ahead of schedule.

The 94,000 sq. feet building is anticipated to help the doctor shortage in the state.

Idaho is ranked 50th when it comes to primary care physicians per capita and 49th in overall physicians per capita.

Students were moving out of state to go to medical school. Once they became doctors they weren’t moving back.