Idaho woman convicted of killing former boyfriend in Montana

MGN Online

MGN Online

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) – An Idaho woman has been convicted of shooting and killing her former boyfriend along a rural road in northwestern Montana.



The Western News reports a Lincoln County jury on Wednesday found Sarah Carpenter guilty of deliberate homicide in the January 2017 death of 31-year-old Travis Gillett near the town of Yaak.



Carpenter’s husband, Ezra Skinner, testified that Carpenter drugged, bound and abducted Gillett from Pondera, Idaho, and brought him to Montana where she considered throwing him into a river before shooting him.



Prosecutors alleged Carpenter returned to Idaho and reported Gillett missing before leading officers to his body.



Carpenter’s defense was that it was Skinner who killed Gillett.



Skinner earlier pleaded guilty to evidence tampering because he was involved in the sale of the murder weapon to a member of Carpenter’s family.