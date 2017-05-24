Idaho wants to identify veterans monuments, memorials

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is trying to identify all the monuments and memorials to the military and veterans in the state.

Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter announced on Tuesday the plan that is seeking help from the public and veterans’ service organizations to collect photos and stories regarding memorials throughout the state.

The public can participate by posting information online at a website called historypin.

Otter says the project is a way to celebrate the local tributes to patriotism and valor.