Idaho unemployment drops in April

Idaho’s unemployment rates fell to 3.4 percent during the month of April.

“Idaho’s labor force – the number of people working or looking for work – dropped by 2,500, the second consecutive decline after 48 months of increases, while the number of unemployed dropped by 1,500,” according to a press release by the Idaho Department of Labor. “Combined with a slight decrease of 950 in total employment, the state’s unemployment rate was pushed down by one-tenth of one percent.”

Eighteen of Idaho’s 44 counties are experiencing higher unemployment rates, six of which are above six percent in unemployment.

Idaho currently ranks twelfth lowest in the nation for unemployment.

View a map with unemployment rates across the nation below: