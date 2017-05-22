Idaho unemployment drops in April

May 22, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

Idaho’s unemployment rates fell to 3.4 percent during the month of April.

“Idaho’s labor force – the number of people working or looking for work – dropped by 2,500, the second consecutive decline after 48 months of increases, while the number of unemployed dropped by 1,500,” according to a press release by the Idaho Department of Labor. “Combined with a slight decrease of 950 in total employment, the state’s unemployment rate was pushed down by one-tenth of one percent.”

Eighteen of Idaho’s 44 counties are experiencing higher unemployment rates, six of which are above six percent in unemployment.

Idaho currently ranks twelfth lowest in the nation for unemployment.

View a map with unemployment rates across the nation below:

Related Articles

Scott Bedke (R) - Assistant Majority Leader
Regional News

House Speaker Bedke speaks out against accusations

February 21, 2017 KID News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House Speaker Scott Bedke is speaking out against recent accusations of inappropriate behavior posted on a far-right blog. Redoubt News, an online publication favored by right-wing conservatives, published last week an […]

Featured

Marijuana Oil Bill Reintroduced

April 3, 2015 Sydney B. Jensen

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has revived a previously failed proposal to legalize oil extracted from cannabis plants thought to help relieve severe seizures in epileptic children. The House State Affairs Committee voted 12-4 on Thursday […]