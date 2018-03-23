Idaho teen sentenced to prison for shooting Washington man

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho teen has been sentenced to up 25 years in prison for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Washington man.



The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports 17-year-old Keagan Tennant apologized to the family of Timothy Reeves during his sentencing hearing on Thursday.



Tennant was accused of shooting and killing the Pullman man during a camping trip last July in northern Idaho, hiding his body and stealing a car at gunpoint.



Tennant’s sentence includes five fixed years for four felony charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and robbery.



He pleaded guilty to the charges in January as part of an agreement with Latah County prosecutors.



Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson says Tennant will be held at the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections until his 21st birthday.