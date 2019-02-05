Idaho Supreme Court dismisses petition to stop Medicaid expansion

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s Supreme Court has upheld a voter approved initiative to expand Medicaid in the state.

“The majority of the Court held that section 56-267 is not unconstitutional,” according to the Idaho Supreme Court. “In reaching its determination, the Court statedthat section 56-267’s specific reference to two sections of the Social Security Act was consistent with Idaho case law instructing that such reference did not incorporate future amendments to the federal statute, but rather, adopted the federal statute as it existed at the time section 56-267 was passed.”

Two justices dissented, but argued the case should be dismissed on procedural issues rather than on constitutional grounds.

Read the full court summary below:

