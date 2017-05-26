Idaho State Police caution Memorial Day drivers

Idaho State Police are encouraging drivers to stay safe as Memorial Day weekend begins.

ISP says Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the “100 Deadliest Days of Driving”, from now until Labor Day.

“During the 100 Deadliest Days, Idaho State Police will team up with local law enforcement agencies and deploy across the region to aggressively apprehend impaired drivers,” according to a press release. “Troopers and officers will be looking for motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other substances – as well as aggressive drivers – to enhance public safety.”

During the next few months, ISP is reminding drivers to do simple things to heighten safety and chances of survival like buckling up, slowing down and driving undistracted.

Anyone who suspects an impaired driver or other hazardous drivers while traveling should dial 477 or just dial 9-1-1.

In 2016, 85 people died on Idaho’s roadways during that timeframe, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP is aiming to working with the Idaho Transportation Department to achieve zero impaired deaths.