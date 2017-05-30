Idaho State Archives works to digitize 27,000 records

The Idaho State Archives is making more than 27,000 records available to the public by digitizing the documents in collaboration with http://Ancestry.com.

The Idaho Press Tribune reports that birth, death, prison and other records are currently being scanned – a process expected to be completed in the next six months. The records will then be accessible through the Ancestry Institution online database.

Previously, people often had to dig through boxes of material at the Idaho State Archives building to find the records they were seeking.

Idaho State Historical Society executive director Janet Gallimore said the partnership with Ancestry will make it easier for anyone in the state to research their family history while better preserving Idaho’s historical collections.

