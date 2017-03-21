Idaho Senate panel introduces fetal tissue research bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A new proposal would make it easier for research centers and universities in Idaho to continue using fetal tissue for some research projects.

Last year, the Idaho Legislature made it illegal to buy, sell or donate fetal tissue — even though no such practice existed in the state at the time. However, the ban has since caused confusion among Idaho’s scientific community who use such materials in certain research efforts.

Sen. Cliff Bayer, a Republican from Meridian, introduced legislation Monday that would clarify that ban by allowing centers and universities to not only continue their research projects if they were started before July 1, 2016 — the date the ban went into effect — but also explicitly allows officials to continue using the fetal tissue materials used in the projects.

The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced the proposal Monday. It must now pass a full hearing.