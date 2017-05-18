Idaho secretary of state responds to grocery tax lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say a lawsuit challenging how long a governor has to veto legislation threatens the constitutional separation of powers.

Attorneys representing Secretary of State Lawerence Denney responded to the pending legal challenge Tuesday, arguing that the lawsuit blatantly asks one branch of government to not comply with the decision of another branch.

In 1978, the state’s highest court ruled a governor has 10 days to veto or approve a bill starting when it lands on his desk. However, that decision is now being challenged by 30 lawmakers who argue the Idaho Constitution says the 10-day deadlines starts when the Legislature adjourns, not when the governor gets the bill.

The lawsuit has singled out Denney because he verified the governor’s veto.

Denney argues that he cannot ignore the court’s ruling.