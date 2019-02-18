Idaho Second Amendment Alliance opposed to Marsy’s Law

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Greg Pruett, President of the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho gun advocates say they’re concerned about the impact a proposed constitutional amendment could have on second amendment rights in the state.

Marsy’s Law is a nationwide effort to give crime victims a more effective voice in the court process, Sen. Todd Lakey told KID NewsRadio. Currently, 11 states have implemented it and Sen. Lakey is sponsoring Senate Joint Resolution 101 to bring Marsy’s Law to Idaho as a constitutional amendment.

“Marsy’s law is really about giving crime victims in Idaho an effective voice in the criminal justice process,” Senator Todd Lakey, who serves Idaho Legislative District 12, told KID NewsRadio. “It gives them three main things. First, notice of criminal justice proceedings and if an individual has escaped or absconded from parole…it also gives them the right to be present at certain proceedings and then the right to be heard at those proceedings, and then lastly, it gives them standing to assert those rights.”

Listen to Sen. Lakey’s full interview with KID NewsRadio

INTERVIEW: Idaho lawmakers to consider Marsy’s Law Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Todd Lakey http://richbroadcasting.com/kidpodcast/NLS/KIDToddLakey02152019.mp3 Editor’s Note: In a previous version of this article, it was stated that five states had implemented Marsy’s Law. As of November 2018, six additional states have implemented Marsy’s Law bringing the total to eleven.

But, Greg Pruett, President of the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, told KID NewsRadio the way the proposal is written leaves loopholes to exercise gun control. Under the proposals’ language, crime victims are guaranteed reasonable protection which could include, Pruett said, removing firearms from the accused before conviction.

“In Marsy’s law, it says that the alleged victim has reasonable protection or gets reasonable protection from the accused,” Gregg Pruett said. “We said, ‘What does reasonable protection mean,’ and nobody can answer that question, and we said, ‘Well, couldn’t the judge issue an order and say, I believe reasonable protection in this particular case means we need to take guns away from somebody who was accused of a crime.’ Their only response so far has been, ‘Well, that’s typically not what happens’.”

Marsy’s Law doesn’t mention firearms or the second amendment at all in the language, Pruett said. But, several states have also started to implement red flag laws independent of Marsy’s Law and Pruett said he’s starting to see some of the same red flag law language appear in Marsy’s Law proposals.

“There’s a a huge opening that may never be taken,” Pruett said. “We have no idea. Right? I mean it could be 10 years, it may never happen. But, if it happens by one judge one time, everything is different.”

The possibility of second right infringement are what worry Pruett. Even though the United States Constitution guarantees a right to “keep and bear arms” under the second amendment, Pruett said gun advocates are rarely successful in court challenges.

“Their rebuttal has been, ‘Well, the second amendment will protect you,'” Pruett said. “I agree that it should. Unfortunately, the courts do not agree with that. The courts have time and time and time again upheld lots of infringements on the second amendment, and so we said, ‘Look, this is too dangerous. We are leaving ourselves wide open to allow an activist judge to come in and arbitrarily implement red flag laws in Idaho.”

Additionally, since Marsy’s Law would be enacted as an amendment to Idaho’s constitution instead of simply passing as a bill, it would be very difficult to refute or change further down the road should a judge infringe on gun rights. Pruett said he isn’t opposed to changing how the proposal or amendment is written to better protect second amendment rights. But, as Idaho’s proposed Marsy’s Law presently stands written, Pruett says he is against it, especially since it would be an amendment to the Idaho constitution.

“This is dangerous stuff because if you screw this up and it does affect gun owners then we have a whole huge problem of trying to fix this, which normally would be easy as a state statute, but as a constitutional amendment, we’ve had to go through this whole process all over again,” Pruett said. “Why take the risk?”

If the proposed joint resolution is passed, voters would decide whether to include Marsy’s Law in Idaho’s constitution.