Idaho Republicans call for unity as general election nears

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Republicans from east Idaho gathered in Idaho Falls on Saturday, August 25 to meet with GOP candidates ahead of the November general election.

Ann Rydalch, chairperson of the Region 7 District for Idaho Republicans, told KID NewsRadio events like the Republican BBQ at Tautphaus Park are important for both the candidates and the public. As candidates met with voters and even fielded a question from a moderator as part of the night’s program.

“[I hope] that they will be able to clarify in their minds, if they’re wondering who vote for, that they were be able to look at these candidates, listen to some of the candidates” Ann Rydalch told KID NewsRadio. “I think it’s important for them, for the public and those in attendance to make sure they can put a name with a face and vote for the Republican candidates.”

State Republicans have been emphasizing a message of unity after a crowded gubernatorial and lieutenant governor’s race during the primary elections in May. Janice McGeachin, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, told attendees despite differences in opinion, Republicans need to unite to defeat Democrats in the general election.

“Each one of us in this room tonight may identify with a different shade of red on the spectrum, but

we’re all red,” Janice McGeachin said. “We are…Republicans because we believe the strength of our nation lies with our faith and reliance on God, our Creator, the individual and the traditional family.”

Bonneville County Republicans led the way in their show of unity by giving Lieutenant Governor Brad Little a check for $2,000 to support his campaign efforts. McGeachin encouraged those in attendance to unite as Republicans and help the party maintain political dominance in Idaho.

“Tonight, I’m asking each one of you that we all unite together, support all Republican nominees and help keep Idaho red,” McGeachin said.

Candidates also worked to show their commitment to supporting Republican in local and state races, some even praising their fellow candidates during the question and answer part of the program.

“In regards to Superintendent Ybarra, I’ve had the opportunity, multiple opportunities where I get to speak with her this summer and we have some things going on trying to stop some comprehensive sex education,” Representative Barbra Ehardt told attendees. “Superintendent Ybarra has been phenomenal. Receptive…responding immediately to a text message or a phone call, setting up meetings. I applaud her for that.”

The general election is Tuesday, November 6.