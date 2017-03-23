Idaho public schools budget headed to governor’s desk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have signed off on the state’ public schools funding proposal for fiscal year 2018 — which makes up the largest share of the state’s budget.

Senate lawmakers unanimously signed off on the budget plan on Wednesday. It’s now up to Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter to approve or veto the budget.

State budget writers agreed earlier this year to boost public school funding by 6.3 percent, totaling roughly $1.7 billion. The funding plan includes a boost to discretionary funding for Idaho classrooms to help cover health insurance costs rather than adding a new $15 million line item as requested Otter. It’s unclear if Otter will exercise a veto because the Legislature did not follow through with his recommendation.

The K-12 budget plan also includes $62 million to fund teacher pay increases, $5 million more for classroom technology and a $4.25 million increase for professional development.