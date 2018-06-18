Idaho police say 7-vehicle crash had multiple fatalities

MGN Online

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho State Police say there are multiple fatalities after seven vehicles crashed in a chain-reaction collision near Boise on Saturday.



Police were still working to notify relatives on Sunday, and have not yet released the names of the people killed in the crash.



The Idaho State Police said in a prepared statement that the collision happened late Saturday night when a semi-truck and a sport utility vehicle slowed for construction traffic while driving on Interstate 84 in Boise. A second commercial truck struck the vehicles from behind. Four other vehicles were also involved in the collision, and at least one of the vehicles caught fire.



The fire damaged an overpass that crosses the interstate. Idaho Transportation Department officials say the Cloverdale overpass will remain closed indefinitely as crews survey the extent of the damage.