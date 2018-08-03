Idaho officials settle lawsuit over 2011 fatal crash

MGN Police Lights

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit following a fatal crash involving a western Idaho sheriff’s deputy and a New Plymouth man.



Public records show the Idaho Counties Risk Management paid $150,000 on behalf of Payette County to settle a lawsuit with Nampa resident Jackie Raymond.



The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that Raymond has been in a legal battle with the two Idaho law enforcement agencies over the 2011 death of her father, Barry Johnson, for nearly five years.



Johnson died in a crash along a remote stretch of U.S. 30 near New Plymouth in October 2011.



Payette County Deputy Scott Sloan was driving at speeds of at least 100 mph while responding to a 911 call.



Johnson was turning into his driveway when Sloan’s patrol vehicle struck his Jeep.